Ideagen’s (IDEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The firm has a market cap of £704.75 million and a P/E ratio of 927.33. Ideagen has a twelve month low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.12%.

In other news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

