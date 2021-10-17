IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Update

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $635.15. 262,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,423. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $416.48 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $659.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

