IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 41,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAC alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMAC. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. IMAC has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -1.88.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.