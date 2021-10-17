Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.