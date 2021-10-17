Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 1,427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.