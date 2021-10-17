Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innoviva by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innoviva by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 135,244 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

