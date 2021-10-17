Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IDN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 83,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of -286.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

