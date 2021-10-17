Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,877. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

