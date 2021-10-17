Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.