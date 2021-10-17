Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,004. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

