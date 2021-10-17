Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IQI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 844,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

