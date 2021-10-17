Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 58.7% in September

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of ISEM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter.

