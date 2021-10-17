Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 58.7% in September

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of ISEM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $31.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
