Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Up 91.7% in September

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.3 days.

Shares of IVSBF opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Investor AB has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Separately, Citigroup cut Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investor AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

