Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE NVTA opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Invitae has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 41.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 91.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 12.8% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

