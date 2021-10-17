iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. 521,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,477. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

