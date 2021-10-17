ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to post $129.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

IS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,054,000.

Shares of NYSE IS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 1,998,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,589. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.