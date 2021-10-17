Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,923 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 875,223 shares during the period.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

