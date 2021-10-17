iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 161.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

