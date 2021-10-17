iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,668,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. 660,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.