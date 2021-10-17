iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

