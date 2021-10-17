iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENZL opened at $63.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.