iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $112.00 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

