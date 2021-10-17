Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.70. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 11,283 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $101.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 27.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

