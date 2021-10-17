Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

NYSE JPM opened at $166.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $497.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

