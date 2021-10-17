Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 212.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 409,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

