Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

JET2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,320.50 ($17.25) on Wednesday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,226.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,274.61. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

