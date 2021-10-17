JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 8,236,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

