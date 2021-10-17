Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $169,795.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00205974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,727,098,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

