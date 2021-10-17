Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $291,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in FOX by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

FOXA opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

