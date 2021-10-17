Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.