Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $270,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Truist increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.