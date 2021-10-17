Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:HBB opened at $15.41 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

