JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 367.77.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

