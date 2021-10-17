Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,006 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,560,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after buying an additional 166,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 383,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,671 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,888 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,708.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of ACVA opened at $20.64 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

