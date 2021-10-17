Jump Financial LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

