Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,829,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $695,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,655,497 shares of company stock valued at $78,452,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $45.30 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.33.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

