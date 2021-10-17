Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in comScore by 1,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 601,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 83,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in comScore by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 782,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 89,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

SCOR stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,412.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

