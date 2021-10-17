Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after buying an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schneider National by 395.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 193,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

