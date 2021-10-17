Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,300 OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $8,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,270. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

