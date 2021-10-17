Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $234.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kamada by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

