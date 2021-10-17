Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KELYA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

KELYA stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

