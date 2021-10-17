KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Latham Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SWIM opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

