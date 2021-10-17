KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $117.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.24.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

