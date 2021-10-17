KeyCorp Trims Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price to $37.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COLD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

