KickToken [new] 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.82 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00200232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

