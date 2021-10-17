King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Toro were worth $106,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 13.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Toro by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 418,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,927. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

