King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $332,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.32. 1,089,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock worth $1,503,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

