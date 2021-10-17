Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 36.1% in September

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 9,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.93. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

