KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

KLA stock opened at $329.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

