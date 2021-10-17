Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.27 ($122.67).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €92.00 ($108.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €100.49. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

